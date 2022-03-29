Eric Schwanke Memorial Scholarship accepting applications Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Curt's Truck & Diesel Service Inc. and the Todd and Mary Schwanke family announce the 15th Annual Eric Schwanke Memorial Scholarship.Graduating high school seniors or high school graduates in Steele County who are intending on pursuing a degree in Diesel Technology are eligible to apply for the $1000 scholarship.Contact your high school career center or Curt's Truck & Diesel Service Inc. at 507-451-1326. Applications due by April 15, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Graduate School University Curt Truck & Diesel Service Inc. Eric Schwanke Memorial Scholarship Senior Todd Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now PROFILES: Tess Brown believes it 'only takes one person' to make an impact Charges filed after alleged employee theft at pharmacy PROFILES: How three boys helped make the school a safer place Our boys brought so much heart to the court Paul Wilker Upcoming Events Mar 30 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Apr 2 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2 Ducks Unlimited Bingo Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2 Steele County Humane Society Capital Campaign kick off Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Sioux Falls man dies after crash near Hull ‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Should We Read Into Isobel’s Reaction to Remy Scott’s Name? ‘Moon Knight’s Ethan Hawke on Shaping the Series’ Opening Scene (VIDEO) Rapid Reaction: QB Purdy working back into action; Beckton happy with young TEs amid injuries