Curt's Truck & Diesel Service Inc. and the Todd and Mary Schwanke family announce the 15th Annual Eric Schwanke Memorial Scholarship.

Graduating high school seniors or high school graduates in Steele County who are intending on pursuing a degree in Diesel Technology are eligible to apply for the $1000 scholarship.

Contact your high school career center or Curt's Truck & Diesel Service Inc. at 507-451-1326. Applications due by April 15, 2022.

