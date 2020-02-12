Registration for Trips and Programs is Now Open!
• FlyOver America and Sea Life at Mall of America on Thursday, Feb. 20. Cost is $40 for Adult Leisure Pursuits members or $55 for non-members. RSVP by Feb. 14.
• Surly Brewery Tour on Saturday, March 7. Cost is $26 for ALP members or $41 for non-members. RSVP by Feb. 27.
• Treasure Island on Wednesday, March 18. Cost is $25 for ALP members or $40 for non-members. RSVP by March 13.
• The Bikinis at Day Trippers on Thursday, March 26. Cost is $48 for ALP members or $63 for non-members. RSVP by March 18.
Tax Appointments
Local AARP volunteers will be at West Hills Social Commons now through April 14 (Tuesdays and Thursdays) to complete federal and Minnesota tax returns. Call 507-444-4280 to schedule an appointment.
Bunco
Bunco is now at WHSC! Upcoming dates:
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Monday, March 16
Tuesday, March 24
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. There were 22 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Yvonne Baker with 3,910 points. Second Place went to Gary Stark with 3,540 points. Third Place went to Dennis King with 3,300 points. Fourth Place went to Lester Tripp with 3,220 points. Fifth Place went to Fran Kubista with 3,160 points. Sixth Place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,620 points. Joe Zerby was the Fonzie Bear winner.
“500” is played on Fridays from 8:40 a.m. to around 11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace.) Some players come as early as 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay backs and player donated treats, as well as the end-of-quarter prizes to the top three players, add to the fun. A total quarterly payback to the players was $125. All of this for a small fee of 50 cents to play. There is room for a maximum of the first 32 players who arrive before 8:40 a.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
Feb. 24 — “Beartown” by Fedrick Backmann
March 16 — “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy A. Johnson
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Chuck Newgard 179 (+17)
Game 2: Reuben Ebeling 188 (+33)
Game 3: Mike Dettmer 179 (+8)
Series: Reuben Ebeling (159-188-121 / 468)
Split Conversions: Reuben Ebeling (3-6-7-10); Greg Posch (2-7); Jim Gasner (3-10 twice)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
High games: Rueben Ebeling 190 +32, Greg Louis 223 +46, 207 +40 and 248 +71, Jim Gasner 205 +45, Murray Srock 267 +70, Judy Drevlow 187 +34, Kathy Honsey 166 +33, Judy Harlicker 144 +39, Jim Wolesky 162 +25 and Dave Linders 160 +27 and 162 +29
Split Conversions: Dave Linders 3-10, Denny Johnson 5-7, Chuck Newgard 3-10, Judy Drevlow 3-10, Jean Reese 3-5-10, Sharon Hassing 5-7 and Greg Posch 4-7-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Greg Louis, Judy Drevlow and Kathy Honsey
2nd game: Jim Gasner, Greg Louis and Judy Harlicker
3rd game: Greg Louis, Murray Srock and Judy Drevlow
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room, participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage
Monday, Jan. 27 - This was the week of high scoring hands! Lowell Larson had high hand of the day with a 21. Dennis King had not one, but two 20-point hands. Conversely, one team got double-skunked in the very first game, scoring only 59 points. (Those players’ names will not be revealed!) Annie Matzke was the big winner, missing a perfect score by only 6 points. Dennis King’s two 20-point hands helped him earn second place at 820, and Diane L. Kaplan took third with an 817.
Monday, Feb. 3 - The post-Super Bowl no-more-football blues didn’t affect the 10 cribbage players who showed up on Monday, Feb. 3! Gary Staats didn’t lose a single game all day, becoming the second player of 2020 to earn a perfect score (847). Steve Britt’s second place 808 and Ruth Boser’s third place 806, round out the winners’ circle. Gary also had high hand of the day with a 21. Newcomer Skip Hein made quite an impression by getting a 20 hand on his first day of play. (Welcome, Skip!)
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.