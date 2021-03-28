This make-up dish is inspired by San Francisco. The shrimp were fresh from a fisherman’s wharf, but now I buy them cooked, shelled and deveined from the market.

1 cup shrimp, cut in to bite-size pieces

2 cups pasta, cooked (save some of the pasta water)

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped.

Some sauce to dampen

Parmesan Cheese, grated

Heat up the butter in a skillet and add the onion. Stir it for a bit, then add the garlic and stir some more. Toss in the shrimp and heat them well.

Take 1/4 cup of the pasta water and 1/4 cup of milk or cream and mix, then add some salt and pepper to taste.

Mix the cooked pasta with the skillet ingredients and add enough of the sauce to moisten to your liking. Finish it off with the parsley and salt and pepper to taste.

Pass the grated Parmesan for those who might like a sprinkling on their pasta dish.

This recipe works just as well with fresh clams or canned ones if fresh are unavailable.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

