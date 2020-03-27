COVID-19. There it is again. It’s important to stay on top of the daily, even hourly breaking news but take a step back for a moment, turn off the screens and check in with how you are doing.
Your body is probably taking a lot of the stress in hidden ways that you might not be aware of. Now is the time for perspective and a lot of self-care.
So, let’s talk about how to take care of you. Just like a flight attendant would tell you, you must put your own mask on first before you can help others around you. This is a quick mental and physical health checklist in the time of quarantine:
1. Remember why you are doing this
Keep the big picture in mind. Don’t do it in a fearful way but with purpose. Be intentional with your goals for your day, plan it but then be prepared and try your best to roll with the punches.
2. Stay informed but don’t let yourself get overwhelmed
Don’t click on click bait on the web. Be careful what you watch and read. Go to a trusted source for your information but then turn it off, live your life and enjoy your day.
3. Turn off the TV and get active
Get a project done around the house. Discover walking and running trails near you. Look up apps like Couch to 5K, stream workouts from YouTube like yoga and set aside 30 minutes to follow along.
4. Combat frustration and boredom
Set cleaning goals for yourself, declutter the closet, read a new book, take a class online, but set reasonable goals so you don’t get frustrated. Now may be the time to learn a new skill.
5. Be aware and purposeful with your self-talk
Don’t let worry or negative talk come out of your mouth, if you can help it. Look at the positive side of this moment and this day. Look for things to be grateful for. Connect with God, nature and prayer or whatever you do to create calmness in your life
6. Communicate
Call your friends. Check in with the elderly. Make sure your people are doing well. If you can, help them out.
7. Get professional help when you need it
We at In Touch Physical Therapy are here for you. Give us a call and we can consult with you about how to stay active and healthy during this time.
Right now, let’s do a quick yoga set. I bet you will feel good after 5 minutes of this stretch. So, stand up straight, lift your head, force your shoulders back. Check in with your body and just notice where you are tight. Then do this yoga set for a quick stress buster:
Step 1: Bend at the hips to a forward fold, grab your leg, and do a gentle rock back and forth. Stay there for up to a minute if you want.
Step 2: Straighten back to standing up straight then lift your arms above your head and behind you while you bend backwards. Stay here to feel a stretch. Move back to Step 1 for three cycles.
We hope this helps you feel a little less tension. Namaste.