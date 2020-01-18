Few foods are as nutritious as oats. Regular, steel cut or quick, they're all good. After 80-plus years of breakfasts, I still prefer a bowl of oatmeal. Following is my favorite way to enjoy quick oats. It is enough for 2 servings.
1 cup quick oats
Pinch of salt
1 1/2 cup milk, skim milk, or water
1-2 tablespoons raisins or dried fruit
1 tablespoon nuts, chopped
1 teaspoon brown sugar
Bring the milk to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in the oats and salt, then lower the heat to cook the oats for a minute or two. Add the fruits and nuts, stirring gently. Finish it off with a sprinkling of the brown sugar. Serve hot.
That round tubular oat box has a multitude of uses. My mom used one to hold the skein of yarn for knitting, grandma always had one filled with cookies, and the kids had a toy box.