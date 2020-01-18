Community Alert

Few foods are as nutritious as oats. Regular, steel cut or quick, they're all good. After 80-plus years of breakfasts, I still prefer a bowl of oatmeal. Following is my favorite way to enjoy quick oats. It is enough for 2 servings.

1 cup quick oats

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 cup milk, skim milk, or water

1-2 tablespoons raisins or dried fruit

1 tablespoon nuts, chopped

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Bring the milk to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in the oats and salt, then lower the heat to cook the oats for a minute or two. Add the fruits and nuts, stirring gently. Finish it off with a sprinkling of the brown sugar. Serve hot. 

That round tubular oat box has a multitude of uses. My mom used one to hold the skein of yarn for knitting, grandma always had one filled with cookies, and the kids had a toy box. 

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

