Tuesday, Sep 21
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities • 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Sep 22
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Sep 23
Legion-SAL-VFW Membership Night • 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Membership Supper for Legion, Sons of the Legion, VFW, and Auxiliary Members. 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meatball supper. Adults $10, kids 6-12yrs $5 and kids 5 yrs and younger free. Program — American Legion Girl & Boy Stater, Music + Memorial Update
Steele County Duck Bash • 5 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. 49th annual event with over $20,000 worth of prizes. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Wear camo or blaze orange for a free chance at a gun. Tickets available at www.mndu.org.
Fall into Fashion • 5 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join Styles of Steele at our fall fashion show — Fall into Fashion! Dinner, drinks, fashion show and much more!
Moonlighters Exchange Club — Owatonna Police Department Recognition Banquet • 6 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. This year’s recipient is: Detective Christian Berg. Social begins at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15/per person and available at Owatonna VFW, Owatonna Law Enforcement Center and Moonlighter Exchange Club members or call 507-456-4596 (Rhonda Guthier)
Friday, Sep 24
Emergency Preparedness Planning Session • 12-1 p.m., Owatonna Public Utilities, 208 Walnut Ave S, Owatonna. Spots reserved at forms.gle/j9ZDVoYgkUHG7MTk9.
Pillsbury Baptist Bible College Reunion• 1 p.m., Pillsbury Baptist Bible College campus, 315 S. Grove Ave., Owatonna. Reunion will begin on Friday, Sept 24 with registration from 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sep 25
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Pillsbury Baptist Bible College Reunion• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Pillsbury Baptist Bible College campus, 315 S. Grove Ave., Owatonna. Childcare will not be provided.
Rustic Mamas Fall Market • 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. In the Foundation Barn, east end of the fairgrounds. No admission charge, free parking.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Sep 26
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sep 27
Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Veteran of Foreign Affairs, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.