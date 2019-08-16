OWATONNA — Construction with road closures and lane closures will begin on County Highway 23 (Frontage Road West) from Owatonna to Medford and on County Highway 9 from CH 23 to CH 45 in Clinton Falls.
Starting Monday, Aug. 19, CH 23 from CH 34 (26th Street) to CH 9 will be closed to thru traffic for about two days to replace a culvert between the hospital and the airport. A detour will be posted using CH 34 (26th Street), CH 45, & CH 9. The highway will be open to businesses and local traffic up to the culvert work. To access the hospital, approach from the south. To access the airport, approach from the north.
Then starting Tuesday or Wednesday, CH 23 (Frontage Road West) from CH 34 (26th Street) to CH 9 will be closed for about two days to replace a culvert just north of Let’s Ride Boots and Apparel. A detour will be posted using CH 9, CH 45& CH 12. The highway will be open to businesses and local traffic up to the culvert work. To access Clinton Falls area business, approach from the south.
Work to resurface the bituminous pavement on CH 9 and CH 23 is also expected to begin August 19. While that work is in progress, the highways will be open to traffic but there will be lane closures with flaggers. Expect significant delays during paving operations.
Part of the ongoing CH 12 construction project west of Medford will also impact CH 23. That project will soon be starting work to improve the intersection with storm sewer work, pavement widening, milling, and paving. While that work is in progress, the highway will be open to traffic but there will be lane closures with flaggers. Expect delays.
Construction is expected to be completed this fall. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .