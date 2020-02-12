WINONA — The following local students have been named to the Winona State University dean's list for the fall 2019 semester:
Kevin Eischens, Alex Klecker, Faithlynn Meyer, and Benjamin Robins of Blooming Prairie.
Caitlin Anderson, McKenzie Arndt, Kristine Boubin, Amanda Collins, Cade Gasner, Kaitlin Kruckeberg, Konner Kubista, Rebecca Olson, Nicole Schuette, and Kalle Slagter of Owatonna.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.