The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary has awarded scholarships totaling $17,800 to 18 area students who are attending an accredited educational institution in pursuit of a nursing or healthcare related career.
The Donald Sanford Nursing Scholarship is for those individuals who are pursuing a career in nursing and are entering their first year or more of school. The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship is for those individuals in their second year or more studying a health-related career.
Recipients of the 2020 scholarships are:
Caitlin Anderson attending Winona State University majoring in Nursing.
Michelle Benson attending Augustana University majoring in Biology (Pre-Genetic Counseling).
Karissa Buck attending Augsburg University majoring in Doctorate of Nursing Practice-Family Nurse Practitioner.
Natily Buck attending Riverland Community College majoring in Nursing.
Molly Busho attending Walden University majoring in Master of Science-Nursing Leadership and Management.
Jamie Davison attending the University of Wisconsin-Superior majoring in Biology Pre-health (Chiropractor).
Timon Higgins attending the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine majoring in Doctor of Medicine.
Sydney Langeslag attending Augustana University majoring in Nursing.
Courtney Liming attending Capella University majoring in Master’s of Science in Nursing-Nursing Leadership.
Carter McCauley attending the University of Minnesota Medical School-Duluth majoring in Doctorate of Medicine.
Meagan Nowariak attending the University of Minnesota Medical School majoring in Doctor of Medicine.
Gretchen Ramaker attending Riverland Community College majoring in Radiography.
Dawson Ringhofer attending North Dakota State University majoring in Exercise Science (Occupational Therapy).
Logan Ringhofer attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh majoring in Nursing.
Margaret Schlicker attending Valparaiso University majoring in Physician Assistant.
Britt Schultz attending Augsburg University majoring in Nurse Practitioner.
Evan Steiger attending the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse majoring in Biology (Pre-Physical Therapy).
Grace Valen attending Augustana University majoring in Biology and Spanish (Pre-Med).
To be eligible for a scholarship, students must have declared a health-related major and be a Steele County resident.
Proceeds from Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary’s Festival of Tables go towards the funding of these scholarships. The Festival of Tables and other Auxiliary fundraisers have been canceled this year. To make a tax-deductible donation to this scholarship program, please mail it to Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary, Attn: Scholarship Program, 2250 NW 26th Street, Owatonna, MN 55060.