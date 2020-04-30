Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of its patrons, actors and volunteers, the Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) Board of Directors has cancelled the remaining two shows for its 2019-20 season: "Doublewide, Texas" and "Willy Wonka." ACT plans to include these shows as part of next season's four-show schedule, with dates and more information to be announced later this summer.
Patrons who have tickets to "Doublewide, Texas" and/or "Willy Wonka" from their originally scheduled dates have several options:
• Donate the value of the tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization. Ticket purchases are a tax-deductible contribution, which plays a critical role in the sustainability of your community theatre. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, patrons are donating the value of the ticket purchase to ACT.
• Hold tickets as a credit for next season. Anyone purchasing 2020-21 season tickets (available later this summer) may use their current tickets for "Doublewide, Texas" and "Willy Wonka" as a credit for next season — meaning their season ticket would be half price. Please retain printed tickets and include them with the 2020-21 season ticket form.
• Request a refund. Please call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with your contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls, and will respond as soon as possible.
ACT is committed to the community and providing local arts and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Additional information and updates will continue to be provided in the coming months through the ACT website, social media, email, and other communications channels.