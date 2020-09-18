TODD HALE: Early days in Hope, a metropolis of its own

When Mary and I drive to our son’s cabin on Beaver Lake, we make a turn at the Hope corner. Looking north, there’s not much going on. What was known as ‘Main Street’ in Hope is mostly without many vehicles or activity. But in the early days, Hope was bustling with activity according to memories which were recorded by Phyllis Ellingson Thielen who was 94 in 2012. I don’t know if Phyllis is still with us, but at the time she lived at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Care Center. Her memories were written down by Janie Stanton, the wife of former Owatonnan Tom Stanton. who was a part-time employee at the Care Center. Janie used to work in Owatonna and lived in a home owned at 430 South Cedar by Mr. and Ms. Lusk. The Lusk’s had a son, Bernie, who became a well-known radio personality in Rochester. Her roommates were Bernadette Kahnke, of Waseca (who later married Orville Haberman of Owatonna), Sally Guggisberg and Katherine ‘Khaki’ Orwell who was a commercial artist at Jostens. Janie was the Deputy Clerk of Court in Steele County from 1938 to 1943, working for Steve Goff.
Janie’s best friend was Nellie Rusche. Her boyfriend, Bill, had enlisted in military service and was home on leave. They were married before he left on overseas assignment.
Stories of early Hope
Now, back to the early days in Hope. Janie’s dad had a barbershop in Hope. Her family’s friend, Eddie Dushek, had an airplane and hanger in the corner of Joe Slezak’s 40 acres south of Hope. Joe owned the grocery store/post office.
Phyllis remembered, “We walked from Hope to a mile northeast of town to the country school district #12. Our family lived in a house that was moved to the south end of the business district. On the east side of Hope from the south was the Ellingson house, barber shop, bank house, bank, the Slezak grocery store, Milt and Hazel Berglund’s hardware, Srsen’s and the Schuster house owned by Louie Schuster. He and Lil had seven children, Crystal, Lorna, Irma, Gordon and two more girls and son, Bob. Bob married Pat Soper, daughter of Hugh Soper, editor of the Owatonna Photo News. On the west side of Hope from the south were the homes of Joe Slezak, the Dushek House, Haberman’s house, Joe Slezak’s grocery store and post office, the elevator and feed store and the Wencl Chott home.”
On the south corner of Main Street in Hope there was a temporary stockyard owned by Ed Oldefendt. One Halloween the Hope kids took a bull from the stockyard and tied it to a shed by the elevator. The bull was heard bellowing all over town.
Phyllis went on, “We used to watch free movies, sitting on planks set upon cinder blocks on the empty lot between the garage and machine shed. My Mom and Elsie Slezak had a popcorn machine and sold popcorn at the movies.
In the spring, the school district put on a program upstairs at the creamery. Afterwards, they held a dance. Eddie Hrdlichka and his band often played. In the seventh grade I went to the Ellendale School where I graduated. Most all of the Hope students went to school in Owatonna.
Yes, there was lots of activity in Hope and many memories of those who called Hope home in their childhoods. One family I can remember was the family of Elmer Steele. Elmer and wife Nadine raised their two daughters in Hope. I can remember going to the Steele Home one day after the river had brought about serious flooding in Hope. Their basement was filled with water from the river.
Police officer
returns home
The Owatonna Police Department has re-gained an OHS grad as an officer on the force. In 2015, Brandon Fandel left the OPD and headed off to the Minneapolis Police Department. Well, beginning a week ago, Brandon is once again signing on as an Owatonna officer. He originally started his career at the OPD back in 1999. During his first career here, Brandon served as a canine handler, field training officer, use of force/firearms instructor, SWAT tactical officer and detective. We are fortunate to have Brandon’s wealth of experience back home in Owatonna!
COVID forces cancellation of Thanksgiving community dinner
The COVID virus has forced cancellation of the upcoming Thanksgiving community dinner, an event that so many Owatonnans look forward to every year. Joe Faltysek and Mike Meyer, who head up the event, said that there was no way they could meet state regulations while holding the event at the VFW Club. Joe told me, “We have reviewed all our options and finally came to the decision that we could just not hold the event. As far as Christmas is concerned, we will assess that situation a bit closer to the date. We are truly sorry we had to make this decision, as the dinner has been so popular over the many years it has been held.” Please do not donate turkeys at this time.
Covid-19 testing sites offer new hours
Mayo Clinic continues to be able to offer a testing site in Owatonna with quick turnaround for results. This allows patients to quickly self-isolate to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Hours of operation in Owatonna, Austin, Albert Lea and Red Wing are weekdays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jeff and Marty Fetters to be honored by Owatonna Foundation
Jeff and Marty Fetters have been named as this year’s recipient of the Spirit of the Community Award given by the Owatonna Foundation. They will be presented the award at a luncheon on Wednesday, October 7 at noon at the Country Club. Luncheon guest space is limited to the first 60 responders. Call the Foundation office at 455-2995 to reserve your seat.
For nearly 20 years, Jeff and Marty have been proudly serving the Owatonna community. And for more than 100 years, Federated Insurance, where Jeff serves as Chairman and CEO, has been intensely involved in supporting the community it calls home.
Jeff and Marty are actively involved in helping guide the next generation, In fact, they were Bigs to an 11-year old girl through Big Brothers/Big Sisters. While their match was officially closed when their Little Mackenzie turned 18, the three remain close. The Fetters’ are also leaders of the yearly fund-raising event, Federated Challenge, which has raised more than $41 million over 16 years for Big Brothers/Big Sisters. This year’s event was no exception. Jeff and Marty helped guide the event, held virtually for the first time, to a record breaking $3,087,000. Every dollar will be donated to Minnesota’s three agencies, including Owatonna, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America, helping create powerful mentoring relationships between Bigs and Littles.
As part of the Owatonna Forward Initiative, Jeff volunteered his time as a Civic Steward, believing leadership alignment, community engagement and partnerships are key to progress. Under his leadership, Federated committed $22 million to a new high school. Jeff and Marty also counted My Starving Children, Community Pathways of Steele County, Owatonna Young Life and United Way of Steele County among the list of community organizations they support. Federated also contributes annually to the Owatonna Foundation and Jeff and Marty are donors and members of the Foundation’s Legacy Society.
Recollection of a
scary time!
There are times in all of our lives we’d rather not re-live. I experienced one of those times 13 years ago September 30. It was on that day that I was thought to be a dead man. But, thanks to many who attended to me, I lived to tell about it today.
It was September 30, 2007 when Mary and I had returned home from a delightful time at my 50th high school reunion at Edina High School. That year September was a particular wet month and on the day we returned there were torrential rains most of the day in Owatonna. Upon our return I noticed the downspout on our house was plugged with leaves and the water was overflowing from our eaves. Immediately after getting settled back in the house I fetched my stepladder and proceeded to climb up and unplug the leaves from the eave trough. On the way back down, I experienced a ventricular fibrillation, or in simple terms, my heart got out of sync and stopped. I was down to the final two steps on the ladder when I fell backwards, unconscious and not breathing. Luckily, my neighbor saw me fall and immediately called Mary. “Todd’s down on the ground! I’ll call 911,” she said. Mary rushed out to me during a pouring rain and started CPR. (Luckily, she had recently taken a refresher course in CPR.) Next on the scene were two police officers who were cruising in the neighborhood checking the flooding. They relieved Mary and began CPR. Gold Cross ambulance was nearby and received the call and arrived on the scene. I was still not breathing and the ambulance crew couldn’t shock my heart because I was laying in water. They quickly transported me to the ambulance where they shocked me and my heart responded and started beating again. I was taken to the hospital where I was attended to by the efficient staff in the emergency room. It was decided to transfer me to Mayo in Rochester. The weather was too bad to fly the Mayo chopper, so it was up to the ambulance crew to transport me through the deluge of rain.
That’s how it all happened. When I arrived in Rochester, doctors continued chilling my body temperature down and my home for the next few days was in the intensive care unit. I remained unconscious for some time and doctors were not sure how I would respond when I awoke. The stoppage of my heart could have resulted in brain damage, but later it was discovered that had not occurred. Doctors inserted a pacemaker and a defibrillator in my chest.
All in all, I spent a little over a month in Rochester in rehab. The incident sapped my strength, but gradually I regained it. I’ll never forget the wonderful police, ambulance crew, my wife and my neighbor for bringing me through this scary time.
The incident erased from my memory my entire class reunion and at least a couple of weeks in the hospital. I underwent several weeks of therapy before returning home and was also examined by Mayo psychologists who determined that I needed no further treatment.
The insertion of the defibrillator cost me my school bus driving job, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Other than that, my life returned to normal. Since then my pacemaker keeps the old ticker on course. The defibrillator has never been called on to shock my heart.
Doctors could not tell me why my heart stopped. Many have had similar experiences, some with not such good results as I had. The survival rate of an incident like this is not high. I continue to enjoy a normal life thanks to many who came to my aid and healing.
AAUW invite
AAUW Owatonna members invite interested guests and potential members to attend their meeting this Monday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. vis ZOOM. Non-members wishing to attend, please contact aauwowatonna@gmail.com. Speaker for the evening is Dr. Sabine Engel, Director of International Partnerships at the University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment. Dr. Engel will share how she has brought communities together to minimize climate impact, insights gained in the process, and offer her suggestions on how we can become a “Climate Smart Community”.
Hospital Auxiliary gift shop now open
You are invited to visit the Hospital Auxiliary gift shop at the hospital from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shop has incorporated complete sanitizing and safety measure procedures to make your shopping experience safe. The Auxiliary continues to support scholarships for those pursuing medical careers and assisting the hospital with unbudgeted equipment and supplies.
Cornerstone car show.
The 9th Annual Cornerstone Owatonna Car Show will be held today at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church. All vehicles are welcome. There will also be hot dogs and refreshments and hot wheels racing for kids.
SCHS Extravaganza
The Steele County Historical Society’s 2000 Extravaganza will be a two-hour drive-thru Old Settlers’ bake sale from noon to 2:00 tomorrow. Buchti will be offered in choice of apricot, poppy seed and prune in half-dozen and dozen packages at $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. Kettlecorn and caramel corn will be offered at $5.00 a bag, lefse at $18.00 per dozen and flatbrod at $5.00 per quart bag and $8.00 per gallon bag. The approach will be the water tower entrance on Austin Road. Musical entertainment will also be featured. COVID guidelines will be observed with masks, shields and sanitizer by workers plus social distancing requirements.
Joke of the week
An Indian walks into a café with a shotgun in one hand pulling a buffalo on a leash with the other. He says to the waiter, “Want coffee.” The waiter says, “Sure Chief, coming right up.” He gets the Indian a tall mug of coffee. The Indian drinks the coffee down in one gulp, turns and blasts the buffalo with the shotgun, making a real mess. Then he walks out. The next morning, the Indian returns. He has his shotgun in one hand pulling another buffalo with the other. He walks up to the counter and says to the waiter, “Want coffee”. The waiter says, “Whoa!! We’re still cleaning up your mess from yesterday. What was that all about anyway?” The Indian smiles and proudly says, “Training for position in U.S. Congress: Come in, drink coffee, shoot bull, leave mess for others to clean up, disappear for rest of day!”
Finally, you heard it from me: My body is like an old car. Every time I sneeze, cough or sputter, either my radiator leaks or my exhaust backfires!