Jazz standards will be played by guitar, trombone, drums, piano and vocals when the Woman’s Club of Owatonna meets at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1401 Lincoln Ave., Owatonna.
WCO president Joyce Hansel invites interested women to attend. WCO meets eight times a year, September to December and February to May.
The group is the World Beat Connection, a ministry of the Minnesota Conference of the United Methodist Church. The group of vocalists and instrumentalists, often aided by guest artists, volunteer their time and talent to raise money for United Methodist and other charities.
Their mission, they say, is to connect people around the world by making joyful music together in Minnesota, the Caribbean and Latin America. They blend styles from a variety of cultural, ethnic and geographical backgrounds.
Prior to COVID 19 shutdowns, World Beat organized and sponsored a musical tour of another country or region of the United States. Recent trips have been to Costa Rica, Jamaica and New Orleans. Musicians from their tour designation have joined them. The funds raised on tour are for the local ministries.
There will be five performers on Dec. 2: Duey Cady, trombone, Alan Husby, guitar and vocals, Dave Tidball, drums, Barbara York, vocals, Lyndy Zabel, piano and vocals. Lyndy Zabel chairs the band.
Greeters at the meeting will be Betty Randall and Bernadine Kuhn. Those attending are asked to wear masks.
Chairing the December social committee is Marlys Olson. Members of the committee are Jane Bangs, Jane Draheim, Lonna Lysne, Rita Michaelson, Judy Moberg and Judy Srsen.