OWATONNA — The Owatonna Eagles is still seeking applications for the Don Tuerk Memorial Scholarship. Don was a long time and very active Eagles Airie 1791 member who passed away on Dec. 20, 2015. In keeping with Don’s values and the Owatonna Eagles mission, The Owatonna Eagles has established this memorial scholarship in his name to assist students seeking to further their education in a public service field.
Three $1000 scholarships will be awarded in 2020. This scholarship is open to both traditional and non-traditional students who model a positive and moral character and are planning to attend a post-secondary school (2 year or 4 year degree) for a career in public service.
Deadline to apply is March 31. Applicants should send their contact information (name, address, phone number, and email) along with the name of their parent or guardian, the college they are planning to attend, and their proposed major to Shannon DeWitz in the high school office. On a separate paper, they should include a typed essay (maximum of 300 words) that demonstrates how they value civic and public service and what this scholarship means to them.