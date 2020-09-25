Owatonna VFW Auxiliary knits helmet liners for US military

In the fall of 2012, the Owatonna VFW Post 3723 Auxiliary began supplying yarn for full-face helmet liners for US military serving overseas and on the homefront. Currently, there are twelve ladies who knit or crochet these liners. It takes an average of twelve hours to complete one of them. The military requires that they be made of 100% wool in either black, brown, charcoal gray, dark tan, and olive drab. Synthetic yarns cannot be used in combat areas. These liners add warmth when it is cold and can be moistened for cooling down when needed.
A US Army Lieutenant Colonel serving in Jerusalem wrote a letter of thanks saying that these homemade gifts of love are truly appreciated. To date, more than eight hundred liners have been made and the most recent shipment of one hundred and twelve is heading for Kuwait.