The Owatonna Aces were state champions back in 1938. Here are some facts about the team, pictured with this column, supplied to me years ago by Norbert McCrady of Owatonna.
In 1938, no one even considered using tax money to fix up the baseball field at Dartt’s Park. Owatonna’s Lefty Ringhofer, long-time editor of the Daily People’s Press, had put together the fastest amateur baseball league in the state and Robert I Bzoskie had satisfied the need for Owatonna baseball fans by organizing and managing one of the finest teams in the state.
Bzoskie had boundless energy and often would spend nearly a 40-hour week getting the ball park in shape for the Sunday game. This was in addition to running one of the most up-to-date sign companies of that era. He was chief of procurement, recruiter, crew leader, builder, painter and fund-raiser and whatever other position was called for in building a fine, sturdy, comfortable grandstand in Dartt’s Park. He built a state-of-the-art enclosed press box perched on the roof, plus plenty of bleachers to accommodate hundreds of fans. The team was so popular that to be sure of getting a seat, fans had to come early.
Bzoskie Signs was where Bob made his money and Dartt’s Park was where he spent much of it. Baseball was not his first love. That was reserved for his wife Mary and daughters Bev, Betty and Bobbie, although Mary often hinted that the contest between his first and second love was ‘nip and tuck’ at times.
The state championship
In 1938, Bzoskie and his popular Owatonna ball club won the state championship and went on to play in the 1939 national playoffs in Battle Creek, Michigan.
You’ll recognize the names of some of the team members: Ken Fichten, George “Brown” Krahulec, Seymore ‘See’ Erdman, Bill McGrann, Bill Guse, Bobby Reint, Harold St.-Germaine, pitchers Fred Luedtke and Al Bell, Ross McMahon, Happy Lowe, Werner Jenke, Mel Bzoskie, Walt Petroberg and George ‘Whitey’ Wavrin.
Nothing in the history of Minnesota had ever succeeded in bringing southern Minnesota communities together like hometown baseball did.
2021 Steele County Farm Family
The University of Minnesota Extension has announced that the Wayne Family is the 2021 Steele County Farm Family of the Year. Brothers Greg, Brian, David and Tom Wayne have all been helping on the family farm as long as they can remember. The farm has been in operation since their grandfather, Manford Wayne, bought the original farm in 1943. Manford’s son, Lyle, purchased the adjacent farm in the 1950’s. From there, Lyle’s farm has become the main location for the Wayne Brothers’ operation.
As each one of the brothers graduated, they stepped up and took a role in helping in the family operation. The brothers have worked to expand the family operation to 6,000 acres of corn and soybeans. Greg, David and Tom all work together to do spring planting and fall harvest. Fourth generation has assumed roles as well Greg’s son Nathan and David’s sons, Dustin and Alex along with Brian, do the tillage and herbicide applications.
The Wayne Brothers have taken numerous approaches to innovative farming techniques which have led to many successful harvests. Each year the red Wayne grain trucks can be seen hauling loads of corn and soybeans to all the local elevators. The brothers have also started the Lyle and Helen Wayne Scholarship that is awarded to graduates looking to pursue a career in the ag industry.
The Wayne family will be recognized on Tuesday afternoon at the Livestock Hall of Fame program at the fair.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. The following all gave gifts to the 2021 Homecoming Parade: $100 from Wenger’s, Johnson, Doerhoefer & Miner P.A., Sollid Studios, Wottreng Family Dental, Alexander Lumber and the Computer Store. $200 from Skjeveland Enterprises, and Stockwell Accounting, $300 from Prairie Ridge Orthodontics, Federated Insurance and Profinium. Photography services and photos from Oldenburg Photography for the May 6 groundbreaking for the new high school.
Nancy Deetz moving to Nebraska
Nancy Deetz was instrumental in developing the chaplain program at the Owatonna Police Department. She was one of the founding members. She has resigned from that program and is moving to Nebraska to be closer to family. Nancy was also a long-time Director of Nursing at the Owatonna Hospital.
LTO announces Sarah Foreman post-secondary scholarship recipient
Little Theatre of Owatonna is pleased to announce that the 2021 Sarah Foreman Post-Scholarship winner is Kayla Mollenhauer, a 2020 OHS grad. Kayla will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She will be a sophomore at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul where she is a theatre major and is completing a Marketing Major with a communications concentration.
Home Ec club disbands
Members of the Home Economics Club that has been in existence for decades in Owatonna have voted to disband. Members will meet socially during the year and take small road trips by car. The treasury was dissolved and $1500 was donated to Community Pathways of Steele County for their capital campaign. The club was organized in January 1924
Next week’s Central Park concert
Performing in Central Park next Thursday, July 15, will be ‘5 in the Morning’, an Owatonna duo consisting of Hunter Johnson and Gavin Karow, featuring alternative pop/rock originals.
Fair mega-Ride tickets go on sale next week
This year’s Mega-Ride tickets for the 2021 Steele County Free Fair go on sale at Hy-Vee this Thursday, July 15. Cost is $55.00 for all midway rides every day.
Dick Reinhardt’s 95th
A good friend of many of us will celebrate his 95th birthday July 12. His address is 195 24th Place N.W., Owatonna, MN. 55060.
Norm Staska passes
How many of you danced to the music of the Norm Staska Band? Norm passed away recently. He was an OHS grad in the class of 1947. Norm was committed to music education and some of the musicians that played in his band included brother Berlyn, Stan Tollefson and Glen Anderson of New Richland, and Bob Seath. His first band consisted of Eddie Hrdlichka, MarieSkala, and Berlyn Staska. Memorial services will be held July 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 6000 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center.
Joke of the week
Sam died. His will provided $50,000 for an elaborate funeral. As the last attendees left, Sam’s wife, Rose, turned to her oldest friend Sadie and said, “Well, I’m sure Sam would be pleased.” “I’m sure you’re right,” replied Sadie, who leaned in close and lowered her voice to a whisper. “Tell me, how much did it really cost?” “All of it,” said Rose. “Fifty thousand.” “No!” Sadie exclaimed, “I mean, it was very nice, but really…$50,000?” Rose nodded. “The funeral was $6,500. I donated $500 to the shul for the Rabbi’s services. The shiva food and drinks were another $500. The rest went for the memorial stone.” Sadie computed quickly. “$42,500 for a memorial stone? Oy vey, how big is it?” Rose replied, “Seven and a half carats!”