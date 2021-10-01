The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received a new request from North Star Manganese, Inc. (North Star) for state mineral leases on 800 acres northwest of Emily, Minnesota in Crow Wing County. North Star is seeking to explore for manganese. The DNR is seeking public comment on this request for state leases through October 30.
Manganese is a metallic mineral often associated with iron ore. The manganese found in Crow Wing County is the 2nd largest known manganese deposit in the United States. Manganese is an essential alloy used to convert iron into steel, making steel less brittle and adding strength. More recently, manganese has become an increasingly important mineral for the manufacturing of green energy technologies, such as electric vehicle batteries and off-the-grid power systems.
The DNR has posted information on its website about this new negotiated lease request, including interactive web maps, details for public input opportunities, and additional information about the manganese mineral.
Public input is critical to the DNR’s decision
The DNR is seeking public input before we determine whether to negotiate with the company and present proposed leases to the State Executive Council for approval. All interested parties, including local governments, tribal nations, and landowners, are encouraged to review interactive web maps and data of the areas requested for lease. Written input about the lease request will be accepted from October 1 through 4:30 p.m. on October 30.
Mail: Minnesota DNR
Division of Lands and Minerals
Attention: Negotiated Metallic Mineral Leases
500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4045
Email: MMLeaseSale.dnr@state.mn.us
Distribution of revenue from mineral leases requested by North Star
If leases of the areas requested by North Star are granted, the revenues will benefit Crow Wing County, the City of Emily, the Crosby-Ironton school district, and public schools statewide. A portion of the revenues would pay costs for the administration and management of state mineral resources.
The State Executive Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is on December 1, 2021 and is open to the public. It is possible that North Star’s lease request will be considered by the State Executive Council at that meeting, if the DNR decides to recommend the leases for approval to the Council. Information about Executive Council meetings involving minerals leasing is posted on both the DNR’s website and the State Executive Council’s website.