The Minnesota Judicial Branch is seeking input on ways the courts can increase access and improve customer service and public accountability.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch Strategic Planning Survey invites participants to share feedback on the Judicial Branch’s three strategic goals: "access to justice," "effective administration of justice" and "public trust and accountability."
Responses to the survey will help the Judicial Branch identify short-term and long-term priorities for its strategic planning. The survey is open through March 14.
“The lessons we have learned from a shift to virtual hearings during the pandemic, and rapidly evolving technology, are driving forces behind our strategic planning," said State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba. "Equally as important is how the courts should adapt and evolve to reflect what Minnesotans expect to see from their court system. This survey is an opportunity for the public to help shape the Judicial Branch’s strategic priorities."
The Judicial Branch creates a strategic plan every two years. This year, the Judicial Branch is also engaging in long-term strategic planning to assist in developing priorities and projects over the next 10 years.
Previous strategic plans developed by the Judicial Branch have led to initiatives including eCourtMN, which is an electronic court access system that allows people to view, file, or add information to court cases in district courts; enhanced online access to district court case documents; a mobile application for people summoned for jury service; and new resources to support people who choose to represent themselves in court proceedings.