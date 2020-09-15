The annual Deep Valley Book festival will be virtual this year, with more than a dozen author panels and other events scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4.
Author Matt Goldman is the festival’s headline author. His series of recent books feature Minneapolis private investigator Nils Shapiro. His latest book in the series, Dead West, was released earlier this year.
The Deep Valley Book Festival, the largest literary festival of its kind in southern Minnesota, is free to all.
More than 40 authors are participating. Panel discussions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and feature writers talking about nonfiction, fiction, mystery and publishing, among other topics. A full schedule for the weekend can be found at www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Panel discussions will be available on the book festival’s YouTube channel. Live events, such as the opening and closing remarks, as well as live Q&A sessions with authors, will be broadcast on the Zoom platform.
Drawings for books will be held both days.
The Deep Valley Young Writers and Artists Competition Awards will be presented at noon Sunday to students ages 7 to 17 who entered and had their work judged by professional authors and artists. Cash prizes will be award to the winners.
For more information and to register for the live events, visit the website or search for “Deep Valley Book Festival” on Facebook.