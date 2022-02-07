Pictured left to right: Carson Hughes, reporter at Le Sueur County News; Annie Granlund, associate editor at Owatonna People’s Press; and Philip Weyhe, regional managing editor for APG Southern Minnesota.
Several awards were handed out to APG Southern Minnesota newspapers and editorial staff for the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards were announced Jan. 27 at the MNA's 155th annual convention in Brooklyn Park. Contest winners were determined by judges from award winning newspapers in other states. The contest period ran from September 2020 to August 2021.
Among those awards was a second place award for the People's Press in Typography and Design (among all Minnesota multi-day papers with subscriptions up to 5,000).
Associate Editor Annie Granlund received three awards: second and third place in Human Interest stories (among all Minnesota multi-day papers with subscriptions up to 5,000) and first place in Investigative Reporting (among all Minnesota multi-day papers). Stories for the Human Interest awards were a feature on a Blooming Prairie man who was at the Capital on Jan. 6, 2021 (second place) and a feature on the family of Hunter Frank following his death while serving the U.S. Navy in El Salvador (third place). For Investigative Reporting, Granlund was recognized for her ongoing series of the neglect at Medford's wastewater treatment plant that resulted in the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency opening an investigation.