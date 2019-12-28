As a child growing up in Alhambra, CA, the first suburb east of Los Angeles as you enter the San Gabriel valley, I always looked forward to the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve because that would be when we would get to go with my dad to help decorate the Lutheran Hour float for the Rose Parade. My dad was a grade school teacher in the Mo. Synod parochial school and one of his extra duties was to oversee and run the Walther League, which was the high school youth group. Each year, right after Christmas, our church would help decorate the Rose Parade float and we would get to go with our dad. It was great; time to be with our dad.
We would work every day, helping to glue the various flowers to the float, which at that point was a Styrofoam base sprayed onto a chicken wire covered steel frame affixed to a truck chassis minus the truck shell or body. The huge warehouse was purposely kept cold so the flowers and petals would keep fresh until the parade. The thousands of roses, each in their own water-filled vile, were stuck onto the float the day or even the evening before the parade so that they would all be opening at parade time.
When my older brother, Jim, got into high school, the powers-that-be decided my dad shouldn’t run the high school youth group anymore and that’s when the high school youth group died. We no longer got to go help decorate the Rose Parade float.
The following year, one of those God-things happened, and my brother and I were invited to help the youth group at Trinity Lutheran in San Gabriel decorate the Dr. Pepper float. It is a much longer story than that, but when we arrived at the church very early that first morning, the day after Christmas, lo and behold, we see a bunch of our friends from our high school. We decorated the Dr. Pepper float that year and all of the rest of the years for me through high school and even college. Eventually, another long story, I became a Lutheran pastor in the old ALC (American Lutheran Church) which later became our present ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.) I’ve always looked back fondly at those years when we decorated the Rose Parade floats thinking “God was doing something, keeping me in the church, and getting me ready to be a pastor. You never know what life events God is using in small or even profound ways to shape us, guide us, build our character, deepen our faith, or possibly re-direct our path.
Have a great new year; and here is my favorite question: “What is God doing in your life?”