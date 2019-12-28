Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning...changing to all rain. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.