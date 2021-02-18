The city of Owatonna is seeking applicants for advisory volunteer boards and commissions. Appointed by the mayor through an application process, volunteers review policies and proposals to make recommendations to the Council.
Current positions available include one Airport Commission, one Planning Commission, one West Hills Commission, and one Parks and Recreation Board.
These boards and commissions provide an essential connection between residents and local government. Additional information on each of the groups and an online application are available on the Boards and Commissions page at ci.owatonna.mn.us/200/Boards-Commissions. Application deadline is Monday, March 1.
Contact Jeanette Clawson at Jeanette.clawson@ci.owatonna.mn.us or 507-774-7341 with any questions.