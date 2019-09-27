FARIBAULT — River Bend Nature Center in Faribault will hold a Girl Scout Badge Day on Saturday, October 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Scouts may earn their hiking badge between 9:30 and 11:30 by learning about River Bend’s trails, how to read a map, what to pack, and what you might find on your hike. Then they will hit the trails with a naturalist to play some trail games and learn about plants and animals you see.
At 1 p.m., Scouts may participate in Outdoor Art Creator activities as they use nature as their inspiration for art. They will create a nature journal with pictures, colors or written descriptions of what they find, and create leaf rubbings, drawings and playing nature games outside.
The fee for each badge is $16 per student. Pre-registration is required by Saturday, September 28. Registration is through the Girl Scouts River Valleys. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at https://rbnc.org/scouts.
River Bend Nature Center is located on the east side of Faribault, Minnesota, follow the brown nature center signs from the intersection of Shumway Ave. and MN Hwy 60. For more information about River Bend Nature Center or their upcoming programs, visit them on the web at www.rbnc.org, on Facebook at fb.me/riverbendMN, or on Twitter @riverbendMN.