In response to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Hormel Foundation has approved a number of supplemental grant applications for social and community services in Austin and Mower County.
“We recognize our role as one of the institutions providing stability and resiliency to our community,” said Jeff Ettinger, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors. “It’s a testament to the foresight of George and Jay Hormel that they created such a strong economic engine in the form of Hormel Foods and then established the foundation to harness that engine for the benefit of the community. In doing so, they created a true ‘virtuous circle’ that continues to work successfully more than 75 years later.”
Among the recipients of supplemental grants made in the first six months of 2020 are Riverland Community College and SEMCAC Community Action Agency.
Riverland Community College received $10,125 to purchase masks for all students and an additional $15,000 to fund a program to assist students impacted by the pandemic.
SEMCAC Community Action Agency provides meals to senior citizens through the Mower County Senior Center. Since its meal program shifted to a pick-up service, demand for the program has grown. In response, the Foundation has donated $152,000 to help provide approximately 1,000 meals per day.