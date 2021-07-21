Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna moved COVID-19 testing to its main campus Wednesday because fewer patients need the service. The off-site testing site at the Southview Building, 134 Southview St., Owatonna, will close at that time.
All COVID-19 tests scheduled Wednesday or later will take place in the Same-Day Clinic at the Owatonna clinic at 2200 26th St. NW.
Appointments will continue to be required for all COVID-19 testing. Patients can call 507-434-9929 to schedule a COVID-19 test. Patients with symptoms who are not sure if they need a test can continue to call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or use the Check Symptoms assessment tool on Patient Online Services.
If a test is needed, patients will be prompted to schedule one. Once an appointment is scheduled, patients will go to the clinic at the scheduled time to check in for their testing appointment. All patients and visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing inside Mayo Clinic facilities to ensure the safety of all staff, patients and visitors. Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website at mayoclinichealthsystem.org for additional safety information and visitor restrictions.