FARIBAULT — The following local students have been named to the president's list and dean's list at South Central College following the spring 2019 semester:
Brandon Ableman, Kirk Allen, Ellee Huber, Holly Kellstadt, Keanna Kerrigan, Charles Meyer, Brianna Peterson, Cayla Peterson, April Razo, Ethan Vikla, and Amanda Young of Faribault were named to the presidents list and Katherine Bliss, Cassidy Busch, Kara Drees, Hunter Gare, Isaac Grunnet, Marcos Guevara Hernandez, John Healy, Edith Inamagua, Sheila Karn, Jaidyn Krauth, Dylan Lombard, Emma Mentz, Justin Miller, David Nesvik, Alexis Nuetzman, Nur, Jason Ripp, Morgan Rist, Kaitlyn Schnoor, Caleb Sevier, Janna Smith, Isaias Terrones, Tyler Thomas, Madison Vaudrin, Matthew Wilder, and Anthony Winter of Faribault were named to the dean's list.
Joseph Evert, Maxwel Ochocki, and Keng Vang of Owatonna were named to the presidents list and Said Abdullahi, Mitchell Beck, Dana Borland, Darcie Gilliard, Jacob Katzung, and Arianna Volkmann were named to the dean's list.
The President’s List includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The Dean’s List includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester.