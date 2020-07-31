Sobrack named The National Exchange Club's district president of the year

Randy Sobrack, 2019-20 Lakes & Prairies district president, was recognized with distinguished honors during The National Exchange Club’s virtual national convention, July 24-25. Russ Finney, 2019-20 National Exchange president, announced Sobrack as district president of the year based on criteria established for The National Exchange Club’s 27 district presidents.
Sobrack, board director with the Exchange Club of Steele County, completed his second term as district president June 30, 2020. The Lakes & Prairies District consists of 20 Exchange clubs in Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Lakes & Prairies District Exchange also was announced as the district of the year.
Distinguished district president honors are awarded to those leaders who attain the following criteria: at least 50 percent of clubs in the district earning their National Service Award, and conducting Prevention of Child Abuse projects; achieving a district membership increase of at least 2 percent (including new clubs); achieving a net increase of one new club in the district; providing leadership training for district directors and club officers prior to June 30, attending all district conferences and conventions, and filing applicable reports by their due dates.
Exchange conducts programs of service in Americanism, Community, and Youth, with the National project, the Prevention of Child Abuse. To learn more about Exchange, visit nationalexchangeclub.org.