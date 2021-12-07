Youth 1st, a non-profit organization, recently received donations from Cashwise Foods in Owatonna. The proceeds were generated from two annual Youth 1st BBQ fundraisers – Pigskin & Pork, held October 14-15 and the Ribs & Pies event for Give to the Max Day on November 17-18. Keith Ramm, Store Director of Cashwise in Owatonna, presented over $7000 in donations to Mark Arjes, Founder and Director of Youth 1st. The mission of Youth 1st is to connect Conduct, Character and Community to youth activity programs, reclaiming the role that youth sports plays in the development of our kids.
“Cashwise is the best! They are a great community partner and we are grateful for all the support that Keith, Troy and the staff give us each year through the BBQ rib fundraisers.” said Mark Arjes of Youth 1st. “Our lunch delivery to local businesses continue to grow. We send out a special thanks to Tom Peterson and Climate by Design (CDI) for providing lunch to all their employees and to Daikin Applied in Owatonna for their support and donation! We want to thank Advantage Cabinets, Community Bank Owatonna, Curt’s Truck & Diesel Service, General Equipment, HomeTown Credit Union, House Chevrolet, KOWZ/KRUE radio, Owatonna Motor Company, Pearson, Profinium, and United Prairie Bank for supporting us through their delivery orders. Finally, a huge thank you to our awesome volunteers: Tony Schwichtenberg, Ron Blakstad, Steve Arnold, Brad Meier, Ryan Kubat, Rich Will of KRFO Radio, Sarah Escamilla, Kelly Kalan, Cathi Arjes and dozens of excellent OHS DECA students for their time on the serving lines and as delivery drivers. We can’t run the fundraiser without them.”
“Daikin Applied has been in Owatonna since 2001, and we are committed to the community and surrounding areas. This community is an essential part of what makes Daikin the leading global HVAC solutions provider, with a full portfolio delivering advanced technology and innovation to HVAC customers around the world.” said Alexander Prieve of Daikin.
“Daikin is grateful to play a role in the success of the Youth 1st fundraisers, allowing us to support families locally through the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund. We’re hopeful it will help to further the Youth 1st mission for kids to be active, build relationships and develop into the best version of themselves. On behalf of all 1800 Daikin employees in Minnesota, we appreciate the opportunity to create a positive impact on our local communities.”
Youth 1st committed a portion of this year’s BBQ proceeds to support the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. “Owatonna Parks & Recreation has been a Youth 1st partner since 2010 and we believe that Park & Recreation programs will be in even higher demand as families conserve resources due to the economic impact of the pandemic. We want to support Parks & Recreation programming and local youth participation across the board by contributing to the Youth Scholarship Fund”, said Arjes. Youth 1st will have contributed over $2400 to the Youth Scholarship Fund in 2021. Committee volunteers Dan Gorman, Sue Schroeder, Tim Truelson, Greg Posch, Dani Licht, Drake Simonson, Eric Anderson, Judd Dingmann and Sean Hughes also volunteered during the fundraiser. Dan Gorman chairs the scholarship committee, “We are so grateful to Youth 1st for including us in their fundraisers and supporting kids scholarships.”
Amanda Starks was the winner of the Pigskin & Pork gas grill drawing sponsored by Profinium in Owatonna.
Youth 1st thanks everyone who supported the fundraisers this year through their purchase of BBQ ribs, meals and pies.