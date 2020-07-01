West Hills Social Commons closing and cancellations
<&firstgraph>West Hills Social Commons is closed until further notice.
<&firstgraph>All Adult Leisure Pursuits/West Hills Social Commons programming has been canceled until further notice
<&firstgraph>For future updates, follow us on Facebook West Hills Social Commons, visit the Parks and Recreation website http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings<&firstgraph> or call the Parks and Recreation number: 444-4321.
Interactive Facebook Posts
<&firstgraph>Make sure to like West Hill Social Commons on Facebook for some fun interactive posts and ideas to keep you busy!
AARP Tax Appointments
Because of the current suspension of in-person tax assistance, Tax-Aide is providing access to selected tax preparation software so taxpayers can prepare and file their own tax returns at no cost before the July 15, 2020 filing deadline. Go to https://signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online/<&firstgraph> to find out more.
<&firstgraph>AARP Foundation Tax-Aide hopes to update this webpage with additional virtual options over the next several weeks.
AARP Safe Driver Classes
<&firstgraph>Classes have been cancelled through the end of 2020. If you have signed up for a class and would like a refund please call 507-444-4280.