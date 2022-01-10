Locally owned and operated Community Bank Owatonna and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce staff promotions.
Libby Hafstad has been appointed Senior Loan Administrator. Libby has been with Community Bank Owatonna for 8 years. In her role, Libby will be managing all aspects of the day-to-day operations of loan origination and administration systems. She will be responsible for assuring all loan administration meets federal and state regulatory requirements.
Jeremy Wildeman has been appointed Vice President/Cashier/Compliance Officer. Jeremy has over 20 years banking experience covering areas of compliance, audit, fair lending, and human resources. Jeremey will be responsible for maintaining the banks compliance systems and controls.
Jeffrey Goergen has been appointed Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer. Jeff has over 25 years banking experience in all areas of lending. In his role, Jeff will be responsible business development and managing the credit quality of the loan portfolio.
“We are pleased to announce these promotions” said Steve Grams, President/CEO of Community Bank Owatonna. The knowledge, experience, and skills these individuals bring will allow us to continue providing the quality products and services that our customers have come to expect.