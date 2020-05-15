The County has declared a health emergency due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The emergency declaration allows County government to proceed with emergency measures needed to contain and control the spread of COVID-19.
Even though the Governor’s “Stay At Home” order will expire on May 18 and be replaced by the “Stay Safe Minnesota”, Steele County will continue to limit public access to facilities until all precautionary measures have been put in place. The County will continue to provide essential services and other services to residents. County residents have been very cooperative and understanding of the restricted access to county facilities and patience is appreciated as they work to get facilities ready for a safe reopening soon.
Administration Center
Steele County Administration Center located at 630 Florence Ave in Owatonna will remain closed to the public. The following offices are located at this center along with any service modifications put into place effective Monday, March 30 including any updates to services since this date. These service modifications are in place until further notice. Please review this notice on a regular basis for updates and/or changes that may occur.
If there is a service required that is not listed, please call the appropriate department for assistance or call the Administration Center at 507-444-7400.
Assessor’s Office (507) 444-7435
• 2020 (payable 2021) Valuation Notices will be mailed with 2020 Tax Statements are in the mail. Property valuation/classification appeals/questions will be handled by phone and/or email.
• Physical interior inspections of property for assessment purposes is suspended.
• Local Boards of Appeals and Equalization will be limited due to the suspension of interior physical inspections.
• All appeals must go through the Assessor’s Office. Names will be placed on the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization list to keep avenues of appeal open to attend the County Board of Appeal and Equalization on June 16.
• When conditions improve, an appraiser from the Assessor’s Office will call to schedule an appointment for interior inspection.
• Homestead and other applications can be returned via mail, email or by placing in drop box at the Steele County Administrative Center located along the east side of the building facing Florence Avenue.
The following services by phone or email Assessor@CO.STEELE.MN.US
• Valuation/classification questions and appeals. The first step in the appeals process is to contact the Assessor’s Office
• Requests for homestead applications (also available on-line)
• Questions regarding special programs
Auditor (507) 444-7410
• Delinquent Taxes- Payments can be mailed to the office or use the Steele County drop box. For other payments options please call. Taxpayers may want to call the office to verify the amount due.
• Annual licenses – Mail in or call for more information
• Questions can be emailed to auditor@co.steele.mn.us
Facilities and Maintenance Department (507) 444-7472
• Vendors are by appointment only. They can be reached by phone or email:Jacob.rysavy@co.steele.mn.us
Geographic Info Systems (507) 444-7489 or gisdept@co.steele.mn.us
• The Steele County GIS department is still providing most services. GIS support for all county services that are deemed essential will take priority.
• Electronic deliverables are the department preferred production methods during this time.
Human Resources Department (507) 444-7401 or (507) 444-7429
• Steele County current Employment Opportunities are available on the County’s website through the following link; https://www.co.steele.mn.us
• For general questions or questions pertaining to open position(s); please email human.resources@co.steele.mn.us or call
Planning and Zoning (507) 444-7475
• Building permit applications can be found online under the Land Use and Records / Planning and Zoning Department tab or contact the department to have one sent. Completed applications can be submitted via mail to:
Steele Co. Building Inspection
PO Box 890
Owatonna, MN 55060;
Or emailed to inspections@co.steele.mn.us
Small sized applications and payments can be placed in the drop box located in front of the Steele County Admin building.
• Inspections will be done on a case by case bases and arranged by calling (507) 444-7475
• Zoning questions and applicants should call to discuss the process.
• Septic questions should call the office and permit applications can be submitted via email, mail or utilize the drop box.
• Feedlot questions should call the office. In case of emergency manure spills etc., call the State Duty Officer at 1- 800-422-0798
• Pesticide and Manure Application licensing has been suspended at this location. Applicants should contact the MN Department of Agriculture at 651-201-6633.
Recorder/Registrar of Titles (507) 444-7450
• Passport processing is currently suspended
• Recording of real estate documents continues through e-recording, mail and Steele County drop box
• Marriage licenses by mail, no ceremonies at this time
• Vital records -birth/death records - continue to be processed electronically and by mail
• Fingerprinting by appointment only
• Digital images of real estate documents, all documents are digitized
Treasurer/Finance (507) 444-7420
• Property Tax Payments – Payments can be mailed to Steele County Treasurer’s Office or dropped off at the Steele County drop box. Tax payments can also be paid online with a credit card (2.5% convenience fee), Visa debit card ($3.95 convenience fee) or an e-check ($1.50 convenience fee up to $10,000 payment) for cash payments please call the Treasurers office.
Veterans Services (507) 444-7460
• Phone, email, and fax communications are being monitored Monday thru Friday, regular service hours. No afterhours monitoring of these lines.
• No in-office appointments. Scheduling and conducting telephonic interviews only.
• No outreach visits (in home, or at community care facilities).
• Transportation to the VA Medical Center (VAMC) only for critical appointments-as deemed by the VA (subject to prior screening of the veteran, and the availability of a certified volunteer driver).
• Transportation to the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Albert Lea, Mankato, and Rochester is managed by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Please call the DAV coordinator at (507)703-1139.
• The VA Medical Center is currently not accepting walk-ins. Must have an appointment scheduled in order to enter their facilities.
• Veterans enrolled into the VA Health Care must call (612) 467-1100 for emergencies, appointments, and for care at local medical facilities.
Other Steele County Facilities
Community Corrections
• The building is closed to the public until further notice or Board action.
• Payments are being accepted by mail only.
• No group activities or weekly treatment facilitation.
• No in person Cog Skills programming.
• General questions please email; timothy.schammel@co.steele.mn.us. Or call 507-444 7720.
County Attorney (507) 444-7780
• District Court is open, but the Court calendar has been reduced to only “high priority” cases. Court Administration is discouraging any non-essential visits to the courthouse until further notice. Limited attorney and support staff will be in the office at 303 South Cedar Avenue South Cedar during normal business hours. No in-person meetings will occur at this time. Contact with the County Attorney’s Office may be accomplished by phone at 507-444-7780 or Attorney@co.steele.mn.us.
• Crime Victim Services will continue, just without in-person meetings. Any crime victims may contact the office at 507-444-7780 or email teresa.dudley@co.steele.mn.us
Extension Office (507) 444-4685
• Extension is closed to the public
• All Extension office activities are canceled
• All public scheduled meetings are canceled
Four Seasons Centre/Parks and Recreation (507) 451-1093
• Four Seasons Centre is closed to the public
• All Four Seasons Centre activities are canceled
• All scheduled meetings are canceled
• Parks will remain open to the public
Landfill (507) 583-7766
• Landfill has resumed normal hours and operations beginning to Steele County Residents only and Self Haulers. Hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Public Health (507) 444-7650
• Steele County Public Health will continue to provide essential services. This includes immunizations, TB services, and assurance of essential services for those placed in isolation or quarantine for an infectious disease by the Minnesota Department of Health. Please call to schedule appointments or for more information: 507-444-7650.
• WIC services will be provided by phone. Please call 507-444-7650.
• Essential Home Care Services will continue. Contact a nurse directly or call 507-444-7650 for questions.
• Other services will be provided via phone/vidyo as able.
Public Works / Highway Department (507) 444-7670
• Public Works Facility is closed to the public.
• Services will continue to be provided as usual.
• Staff is available by phone at the above phone number or via e-mail at hwy@co.steele.mn.us.
Steele County Courthouse
By order of Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, effective March 23rd, 2020 at 0730 am, access to the Steele County Courthouse will be restricted. The courthouse is not being closed.
Only essential staff, officers of the courts and people with scheduled court hearings will be allowed into the Steele County Courthouse. This would include employees of Court Administration, Judges and staff, along with employees of the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office, Steele County Probation (CCA), Steele County Social Services, Public Health, attorneys, public defender and victim advocates. No other members of the public will be allowed into the courthouse until deemed safe to do so by the order of the Sheriff.
Staff in Court Administration can still assist by phone – calling 507-444-7700 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Steele County Sheriff’s Office (507) 444-3800
• Steele County Sheriff’s Office lobby will be open starting Monday, May 18. Please use the lobby phone to speak with dispatch or an officer/deputy
Records Division:
Office: 507-444-3800
Fax: 507-444-0330
Email: Lecrecords@co.steele.mn.us
Civil Division:
Office: 507-444-3808
Fax: 507-444-3894
Email: Scsocivil@co.steele.mn.us
Steele County Detention Center (507) 446-7000 Fax: (507) 446-7050
• Lobby visitation is suspended. Online visitation from home is still available via inmatecanteen.com
• Lobby access is closed to the public. It is open to all approved contractors and individuals with criminal justice related business (attorneys, bonds people).
• Public fingerprinting is suspended.