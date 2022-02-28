Minnesota’s golden years of shopping is the topic for the Thursday, March 3, meeting of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
The speaker is Kristal Leebrick, author of Thank You for Shopping, a book that presents the history and stories behind Minnesota’s great department stores. She will provide a lively trip back to what she describes as the golden days of shopping.
Leebrick says that department stores ruled the retail landscapes of downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as the main streets of Minnesota towns.
“Stores like Dayton’s, Powers, Donaldson’s, Young-Quinlan, the Emporium and the Golden Rule were centers of social life. From the legendary Dayton’s eighth floor spring flower displays and Christmas shows to celebrating a special occasion in Schuneman’s River Room, the department store was a destination for generations of Minnesotans,” she said.
Leebrick has worked for more than three decades as a writer and editor for community newspapers, trade magazines and book publishers in Minnesota. She is the author of Dayton’s: A Twin Cities Institution as well as several juvenile non-fiction books and several biographies.
Greeting members and guests will be Cindy Trapp and Jean Zinter.
The tea committee is being chaired by Joanne Lockner who is being assisted by Sharon Bishop, Bonnie Krueger, Penny Nordhorn, Phyllis Urch and Jo Wolfgram.