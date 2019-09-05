OWATONNA — 26th Street (County Highway 34) from State Avenue to Cedar Avenue will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 4. The Union Pacific Railroad will be making repairs at the railroad crossing. A detour will be posted using Cedar Avenue, North Street, Hoffman Drive, and State Avenue. The work is expected to be completed in one day.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .