The Steele County Historical Society County Junction Gift Shop will be open to the public for holiday shopping beginning Friday, Nov. 27 through noon on Christmas Eve.
This year the Junction Gift Shop is participating in the Owatonna Business Partnership's Shop Owatonna for the Holidays. Any customers carrying a shop local cloth bag or wearing a shop local T-shirt will be able to register for a $2,000 giveaway while supporting local businesses. The SCHS will also be giving away free SCHS key chains to customers who purchase shop local T-shirts or cloth bags and they will be able to enter into the prize drawing.