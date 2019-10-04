OWATONNA — Adults are invited to help children in their lives build resilience, along with social and coping skills, by participating in Mayo Clinic Health System’s “Road to Resilience” virtual program.
The free, six-week, gamelike program runs from Oct. 7 through Nov. 17 and offers age-appropriate resources for adults and youth to work through together. The online resources are items that participants can do, read or watch in any order. Participants choose the content that best fits their situation. Parents, grandparents, teachers, community organizers and trusted friends to children can participate.
“Developing resilience and building positive relationships can help buffer the effects of early stress, challenges or trauma,” says Sara Carstens, director of Community Engagement and Wellness. “Resilience is not something that youth either have or don’t have. Resilience is a skill that youth develop as they grow.”
Visit the Classes and Events section at mayoclinichealthsystem.org to register.