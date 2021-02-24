Alyssa Castellanos of Owatonna was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of her outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Alyssa, a senior at the public online school, was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Shaw, in recognition of her hard work and determination to succeed in the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Alyssa will be presented with a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, Minnesota Connections Academy Principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”
Alyssa has been attending Minnesota Connections Academy since 2015. According to her mother Janey, the MNCA staff were very helpful in getting her daughter started. In addition Alyssa has always been a very motivated student which made the overall transition to online learning very comfortable.
“What I like best about Minnesota Connections Academy is that the teachers are always available when needed,” Janey said. “I also like that Alyssa is able to work at her own pace.”