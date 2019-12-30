OWATONNA — The Owatonna Foundation awards Traditional and Nontraditional Scholarships. During spring semester 2020, two individuals will use Nontraditional Scholarship funds to assist with their education costs. The Nontraditional Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are returning to college or continuing their education after high school graduation. Recipients attend technical programs at technical or community colleges.
Since 1995 the Owatonna Foundation has awarded 440 scholarships, investing more than $600,000 in individuals seeking to further their education and employment opportunities.
Nontraditional Scholarship Recipients
• Lydia Fischer, Riverland Community College, Business, $1,500, parents Debra Kamholz and Brad Fischer
• Madison Prokopeck, Riverland Community College, Radiography, $2,500, parents Holly & Brad Prokopec
For the 2019 – 2020 school year, $23,500 remains available for scholarships. Individuals graduating from high school in June 2020 are eligible to apply for traditional scholarships. Traditional scholarship applications are due April 10, 2020. Nontraditional scholarship applications are due June 25, 2020.
Applications are available at the Foundation’s office at 108 West Park Square, Owatonna; http://www.owatonnafoundation.org, Grants/Scholarships, and Apply for a Scholarship, or from Jill Holmes at 455-3059.
June A and Melanie Nelson Scholarship for Women Recipient
The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce that during spring semester 2020, Britt Schultz received a $3,000 June A. and Melanie Nelson Scholarship. Britt is attending Augsburg University and completing a Doctor of Nursing Practice major.
Nelson Scholarship applications are due June 25, 2020. Appliants must be a woman and have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years.
