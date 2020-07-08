Riverland re-opens buildings for first time since March

As more businesses are allowed to reopen, Riverland Community College has also reopened their buildings at the Austin Campus’ East and West Buildings and their Albert Lea Campus as of July 6, 2020. The Owatonna Campus will open July 20, 2020. The service hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless students have classes or appointments that state otherwise.
Monday’s opening marked the first time the Riverland campuses have been open to the public since closing in mid-march for the safety of students and employees and protect all from the COVID-19 virus.
“As the restrictions have loosened to allow more face-to-face interactions, Riverland will have some staff in every department to assist potential and current students,” said Dr. Adenuga Atewologun, president. “Several protocols have been put into place to protect visitors and employees in accordance with current state and national safety guidelines.”
Visitors will notice some changes and requirements on campus. Many of these things are being implemented to protect the health of Riverland employees as well as their customers:
• The lobbies are open during regular weekday hours. It is advised to call ahead for an appointment for faster and safer service.
• Please consider continuing to use phone, email, and online options if that can fit the services needs.
• Only certain doors to the building will be open and visitors will be screened for symptoms upon entry.
Albert Lea Campus
Please enter through the A1 door.
Austin Campus, East Building
Please enter through the E7 door.
Austin Campus, West Building
Please enter through the W1 door.
Owatonna Campus
Please enter through the Main Entrance.
Visitors will fill out a brief questionnaire at the entrance or complete online questionnaire before coming to campus to save time. Those who are sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms should not come to campus.
Those who do come to one of the offices, please consider the following:
• Limit the number of people brought to campus.
• Practice social distancing. Markings will be placed on the floor for guidance.
• Masks are not required, but they are encouraged.
• Hand washing hygiene is encouraged when visiting.
• Those scheduled to meet with someone should let the entry staff know so they can provide further directions. Social distancing will be maintained throughout the visit.
• The Library will be open to potential and current students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Computer labs are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please visit www.riverland.edu/healthupdate for the most updated information prior to visiting.
Those with questions should call Riverland at 507-433-0600.