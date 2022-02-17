Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Feb 18
Todd Utpadel • 6-9 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Todd was born and raised in Southern Minnesota, was the lead singer for the Snowy River Band. Has opened for over 30 National Acts, like Waylon Jennings, Charlie Daniels, to name a few. Todd brings a wide variety of music, singing everything from Johnny Nash to Johnny Cash.
Blithe Spirits • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Saturday, Feb 19
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Annie Enneking with special guest Kari Tweiten Live • 1:15 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Annie Enneking — front woman and founder of the rock band Annie and the Bang Bang — will play a rare “solo” gig, performing songs from the band’s repertoire and some of her more mellow singer-songwriter material. She will be joined by special guest and fellow bandmate, bassist Kari Tweiten.
Paint Pub • 4 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This social painting event is an opportunity to have an amazing outing with friends and family 16 and up while creating a painting from start to finish, all while enjoying your favorite beverage! (not included in the price). The party starts at 4 p.m., but come early so you can get a beverage and get comfy. Stay for some tasty food afterwards. The cost includes a 16”×20” canvas, supplies and instruction. $40.
Todd Utpadel • 6-9 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Todd was born and raised in Southern Minnesota, was the lead singer for the Snowy River Band. Has opened for over 30 National Acts, like Waylon Jennings, Charlie Daniels, to name a few. Todd brings a wide variety of music, singing everything from Johnny Nash to Johnny Cash.
Ice Jam party • 7:15 p.m., Four Seasons Centre, 1525 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Live DJ.
Blithe Spirits • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Strange Daze • 8:30 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Feb 20
Blithe Spirits • 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, a re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium”, one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over”, joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb 21
Brews & Views with speaker Alliance for Greater Equity • 6-7:45 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Join the Steele County DFL for an evening of local brews with a discussion of local views, with conversations with the community on inclusion and diversity with guest speaker Alliance for Greater Equity.
Tuesday, Feb 22
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s speaker will be an Owatonna Fire Dept. fireman, who will be sharing fire safety tips.
Northern Lights art • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Elementary, 510 Lincoln Ave. NW, Faribault. Join Sunshine and Roses to paint and create on canvas! Classes are open to all ages (adults too) and you do not need any painting experience. Cost includes 16x20 canvas, all supplies and set by step instructions. $35.
Clinton Falls Township • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Wednesday, Feb 23
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962