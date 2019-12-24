Woman's Club of Owatonna (WCO) charity event raises nearly $7,000

OWATONNA — Three local non-profit organizations split the nearly $7,000 raised at the annual Woman’s Club of Owatonna charity event held on Nov. 16. The checks were distributed at the Dec. 5 meeting. Receiving the donations were the Orphanage Museum, the Steele County Humane Society and the Free Clinic of Steele County.
The entertainment at the charity event was a reunion of the Royal Emperors, a hometown band of the 1960’s and 1970’s, who continue to play special engagements only. Three of the original six members are still playing and singing rock ‘n roll as they did during junior and senior high and beyond. Tom Grunwald, Randy Schmidt and Mike Doyle are all members of the Class of 1968. Tom and Randy are Owatonna High School graduates; Mike Doyle is a Marian High School graduate. Joining them were Scott Sorenson, Tom’s nephew, lead guitar, Tye Lewis, bass, and Tommy Sorenson, Tom’s great-nephew, saxophone. Dee Ann Randall was featured on special vocals.
“A good time was had by all,” said Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, president of WCO. “It was great fun to hear and see long-time friends play for other long-time and new friends. And the charities will make use of the money raised for the important things that they do. I add my personal thanks to the band, all the attendees, the Eagles Club, Kottke’s, the planning committee, and everyone who helped in some way. It is all good news.”
A committee with Dorothy Morman and Patti Braasch Turi as the co-chairs planned the event. Members of the committee were Cindy Trapp and Joyce Hansel, corporate sponsor subcommittee, Phyllis Hegle and Barb Novak, food subcommittee, Marlys Olson and Joanie Mosher, tickets, Sandy Boss, contribution subcommittee and Jan Tippett, publicity. The decorator was Lori Osmundson.
The sponsors were: Gandrud Foundation, Owatonna Shoe, Premier Bank, Thrivent, Eagles Club, Tri-M Graphics, Amy Swain Hearing Centers, Home Town Credit Union, Holland Family Dental, Corporate Recognition, Owatonna Granite and Monument, Owatonna Motor Company, Michaelson Funeral Home, Walbran & Furness Attorneys, ERA Gillespie Real Estate , Heinz Insurance Agency and Mary Kay Cosmetics.
The annual Charity Event is the only Woman’s Club fundraiser. After expenses, the amount distributed was $6,930.36. Each charity received a check for $2,310.12. Applications for the 2020 recipient list will be available in May.