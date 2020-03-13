MINNEAPOLIS — Change to Chill, a free, award-winning, mental well-being program offered by Allina Health, is offering free community training. These sessions are open to the community and will be offered at a variety of locations and days. Locally, it will be held at the Owatonna Hospital on Monday, April 27 from 8-11 a.m.
Through an interactive website tailored to both teens and the adults who work with them, Change to Chill helps teens become more aware of the things that stress them out and equips them with relevant tools and resources to better manage stress and anxiety, so they can live happier, more resilient lives.
The Change to Chill training sessions are designed for school staff, mental health professionals, community organizations and parents of teens. They will:
• Provide participants with knowledge about teen stress;
• Demonstrate ready-to-use, plug-and-play lessons and DIY activities, including foundations of mindfulness, athlete- specific content, information from the Action Guide for Teens and more;
• Facilitate participant sharing and discussion time to generate program application ideas and provide time for community networking; and
• Provide participants with the skills to implement Change to Chill in a school, home or community setting.
Light and healthy snacks will be served. A certificate of participation will be provided to each attendee.
To reserve a spot, register at ChangetoChill.org and click on the banner on the home page.