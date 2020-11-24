The southbound Interstate 35 Straight River Rest Area south of Owatonna has reopened after construction was finished, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. It has been closed since mid-August. Project work included:
• Repaving existing parking lots and access ramps
• Reconstructing sidewalks along rest area parking lots
• Upgrading and expanding parking lot lighting systems
Ulland Brothers was the contractor for the $2 million project. It was part of projects that improved rest areas on northbound I-35 at Heath Creek, as well as Interstate 90 rest areas at Oakland Woods (westbound) and Hayward (eastbound), which are east of Albert Lea.