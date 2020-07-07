The American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Owatonna proudly announces their 2020 scholarship recipients.
Allyson Lenz and Grace Valen were each awarded the $1,000 AAUW Owatonna Scholarship. Allyson is pursuing a degree in Biochemistry with minors in Environmental Sustainability as well as Theology. Grace is working towards majors in Biology and Spanish.
Kendra Donkers and Ammy Puello were each awarded the $800 Riverland AAUW Owatonna Scholarship. Kendra is enrolled in the Accounting Program. Ammy is enrolled in the Associate of Arts Program.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Funds for these scholarships are raised each fall through the Taste of Steele County.