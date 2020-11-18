West Hills Social Commons Reopening!
West Hills Social Commons is now open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Please remember you must pre-register for all programs and no walk-ins are allowed. To register please call 507-444-4280 or go online to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/293/Online-Registration. When you arrive at West Hills Social Commons please stop at the front desk to check in.
West Hills Social Commons will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Please let us know if you have any questions.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Please check back for 2021 dates. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold. Patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Please call 507-455-3195 for more information.
Bowling Scores
Highlights for Friday, Nov. 6:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Paula Burshem
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Jim Gasner 170 (+15)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 225 (+36); Jim Gasner 182 (+27)
Game 3: Chuck Newgard 215 (+59)
Series High Over Average: Chuck Newgard 514 (+46)
Split Conversions:
Marty Speikers 5-7 and 4-5; Judy Drevlow 4-5;
Chuck Newgard, Sharon Hassing, Judy Johnson each 3-10;
Reuben Ebeling 3-10 twice
Highlights for Monday, Nov. 9:
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Dennis Branstad
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Rod Fletcher 226 (+34)
Game 2: Myland Vroman 221 (+53);
Dennis Branstad 223 (+42); Judy Drevlow 192 (+35)
Game 3: Sharon Hassing 168 (+31); Denny Johnson 160 (+25)
Series High Over Average: Myland Vroman 581 (+84)
Split Conversions:
Dennis Johnson 5-6-10; Rod Fletcher 3-10;
Judy Drevlow 3-10 twice; Reuben Ebeling 3-10 twice
Seniors, come and join us on Monday and/or Friday mornings (9 a.m.) for bowling fun! All averages can compete for prize money!