Reminder that Friday, Dec. 4 is the last day to register to receive toys through the Steele County Toys for Tots Program.
Applications are available for download online on the Steele County Toys for Tots website at https://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org/. Parents/guardians must fill out and mail the application to Steele County Toys for Tots P.O. Box 199, Owatonna, MN 55060 or the completed application may be returned to Minnesota Prairie County Alliance; or Community Pathways of Steele County. Emailed applications will not be accepted.
Parents/Guardians and children must live in Steele County. Children must be 15 years of age or younger as of Dec. 31, 2020. Those with shared or joint custody must indicate by including that person’s name and their address. The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 4.
Applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available at the following locations:
Blooming Prairie Public Library
Ellendale Food Shelf
Lerberg's Foods in Ellendale
First National Bank - Hope
State Bank of Red Wing - Medford
Minnesota Prairie County Alliance
Owatonna Public Library
Salvation Army
Steele County Employment Services
Community Pathways of Steele County
Steele County Public Health
Toys will be distributed to children ages 0-15 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 14-17.
Parents/guardians will be notified of the date, time and pick-up location by email or US postal mail. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, there will be no in-person registration at the pick-up site. All recipients are required to wear a mask to pick-up their toys.