The Steele County Historical Society announces an American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Program from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the Steele County History Center.
Sarah Escamilla will present information about the poppy fundraiser through the Owatonna American Legion, the historical significance of the Poppy Program, and how this program impacts our community today. This program is in conjunction with the American Legion exhibit featured in the Steele County History Center at this time. The exhibit hall is open before or after the program for anyone to tour.
The cost of this event is $2 for members, $5 for non-members. Please wear face coverings and maintain distancing when attending this event.
Call for 507-451-1420 if you have any questions regarding this community event.