The Minnesota Department of Transportation honored the men and women who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways during Worker Memorial Day on Tuesday, April 28.
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed April 28, 2020, as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota in recognition of the high price transportation workers have paid in the construction and maintenance of Minnesota’s transportation system. Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 15 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways. The Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis was lit orange in honor of those individuals. With the Governor’s Stay at Home order, MnDOT did not host any public events to observe Worker Memorial Day this year.
“Hundreds of men and women are working on our roadways every day to improve our state’s transportation system,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “All Minnesotans share in the responsibility of ensuring these dedicated workers make it home safely to their families at the end of the day.”
MnDOT reminds the public that motorists and passengers suffer the vast majority of work zone deaths and injuries and urges them to stay alert for changing lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles; watch for signs, equipment and workers; minimize distractions behind the wheel; avoid tailgating; follow posted speed limits and directional signs; and be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Visit the MnDOT Worker Memorial website to see the list of fallen workers in Minnesota and the worker memorial at MnDOT headquarters.