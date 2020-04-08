West Hills Social Commons closing and cancellations
West Hills Social Commons is closed until at least May 1, 2020.
All Adult Leisure Pursuits/West Hills Social Commons programming has been canceled until at least March 29, 2020.
For future updates, follow us on Facebook West Hills Social Commons, visit the Parks and Recreation website http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings or call the Parks and Recreation number: 444-4321.
Interactive Facebook Posts
Make sure to like West Hill Social Commons on Facebook for some fun interactive posts and ideas to keep you busy!
AARP Tax Appointments
The AARP tax foundation has suspended taxes for the season. At this time it has not been determined if the tax appoints will resume at a later date.
SeniorPlace Inc Fish Fry Fundraiser Cancelled
If you purchased tickets for the Fish Fry Fundraiser on March 20, this ticket will be honored at future fish fries in April or you can get a refund at the West Hills Social Commons.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month can be requested at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome. If you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room, participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
AARP Safe Driver Classes
The remaining March and all April classes have been cancelled. Classes are scheduled to resume in May.
Senior Softball
Senior softball will start ramping up very soon. It is for senior men 55 plus and women 45 plus. Some exceptions may be made. There are modified rules to limit injuries but players must be in reasonable condition and skill level as well.
We play a double round robin schedule against other senior teams from Northfield, Cannon Falls and Faribault so there is some travel involved and players carpool as desired. This means 12 regular season games plus an end of summer league tourney.
Games are at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and practices usually start in early May or when weather allows. There will be an organizational meeting in mid April so watch for time and place. If you miss the meeting or have questions please call Bill Traetow at 475-0529 or Bill Steinbronn after April 1 at 451-4055.
Come and enjoy the fun. We have great camaraderie and make new friends!
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.