Linda Breyer and Lowell Miller have been named as this year’s recipients of the Senior Citizen Volunteer Award. The award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club with the cooperation of the SCFF and the West Hills Social Commons. They will be recognized and honored at 11:30 a.m. on Senior Day Thursday in Fair Square Park.
Linda is director of Grandparents for Education where she works with teachers and administration to identify the classrooms and activities where volunteers could lend a hand to assist students who need help. Linda has volunteered or is a member of many other organizations in Steele County including Senior Place where she is serving as President, a Cultural Diversity Board member, Somali Am. Cultural Society Volunteer, a volunteer coach for Owatonna Parks and Recreation, Little Theater volunteer and ACT Testing Coordinator for Owatonna High School.
Lowell loves to help those in need. He spends several hours a week hauling food from various stores to the Steele County Food Shelf. He volunteers or is a member of other charities within Steele County. He drives people to medical appointments and church services. He has received awards for All American Volunteer Minnesota District Exchange 2009, Salvation Army bell ringer award and Most Social Award SWCE Coal Creek Bus Tour.
July 4 in Owatonna, then and now
Tomorrow is the 4th of July. Let’s go back a number of decades and see what they did on the holiday in 1929. That year the celebration opened on the eve of the 4th with a band concert and street dance on North Cedar. Firecrackers exploded and bombs burst through the night, tossed by pranksters in stairways, at vehicles and under long dresses. If there was a letup in noise, it ended abruptly at sunrise when there was a 100-gun salute to Uncle Sam.
Wilbur Smith was the general chairman of the 10 a.m. parade with units marching from the fairgrounds to Central Park, east to the public library, north to Rose and then back on Cedar to the park.
Minot Brown and Mark Alexander were parade marshalls, with units including costumed children, the Elks band, drum and bugle corps, and huge flag, national guardsmen, the fire truck and Boy and Girl Scouts.
There were 40 floats, mostly new model cars decorated with colored crepe paper. A few, however, reflected imagination by designers, and artistic construction. The entire parade was heralded as an industrial, civic, military and patriotic expression.
New car exhibitors in 1929 were Williams Motor, C.E. Guthrie, Henry A. Hartwig, Harvey Loomis, C. Zamboni & Sons, Lydon-Reynolds Chevrolet, Service Garage, Biersdorf Garage and Steele County Motor Sales. Among other floats were entries of John Brick Furniture, Minnesota Implement Co, American Legion, Mason and Son, Western Grocery, Mark D. Moore, Farmer’s Elevator, Clinton Falls Nursery, B.W. Johnson, J.J. Nelson, Spurgeons, Enterprise Steam Laundry, C.J. Ost, Alexander Lumber, Homer Hannah, Farrington Hatchery, W.C. Manthey Electric, Christgau’s, Donaker’s Square Deal, Leuthold St. Clair and the Owatonna State School.
A patriotic program in the park followed the parade with District Judge Fred W. Senn as speaker, with introduction by John B. Christgau, Elk’s Exalted Ruler.
The sports thrill came at 5 p.m. when Mike and Tom Gibbens of St. Paul appeared in exhibition boxing.
In 1929 there was a full day of activities to celebrate Independence Day.
Today
As years went by, the day-long activities on the 4th diminished until now the only activity in Owatonna is a spectacular fireworks show at the fairgrounds, presented by the Early Edition Rotary Club. It’s entirely funded by donations by Owatonna residents. Look for volunteers from Young Life who will be collecting money which goes to next year’s show. Glen Meger of the Brick-Meger Funeral Home will offer free watermelon prior to the fireworks. Restrooms in the funeral home will be open.
Celebration of a new name
The Western Fraternal Life Association and National Mutual Benefit has combined to form a bigger, stronger company, providing better life insurance products and membership benefits. You are invited to an ice cream social tomorrow prior to the fireworks to celebrate the new name which is “We are BetterLife Lodge 127.” It starts at 8:30 p.m. on the parking lot in front of the Community Pathways building on Oakdale Street.
AAUW scholarship recipients
The Owatonna AAUW has proudly announced this year’s scholarship recipients: The AAUW Dorothy Meyering Scholarship recipients of $1200 each are Hannah Gebur, Julia Dallenbach and Kelsie Simon. Hannah is currently completing a chemical engineering degree at Iowa State. Julia is working towards a degree in nursing at University of Wisconsin, Madison and Kelsey is also working towards a nursing degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato. AAUW works in cooperation with the Riverland Foundation to provide the AAUW Owatonna Riverland Scholarship. Recipients of $800 each are Te’a Friesen and Alex Olivo. Te’a is working toward a degree in nursing and Alex toward an LPN degree.
Jenna McMains virtually attended the AAUW National Conference for College Women Student Leader.
New head golf pro hired at OCC
The Owatonna Country Club has announced the hiring of the new head golf professional. He is John Vee. He went to school at the Golf Academy in Orlando, Florida. He was assistant golf pro for six years at the Minikahda Club in Minneapolis. He served for 17 years at the Faribault Golf and Country Club and two years as head golf pro at Interlaken in Fairmount. He is now on the job and looks forward to meeting golfers at the OCC.
Joke of the week
A little old lady called St. Joseph’s Hospital. She timidly asked, “Is it possible to speak to someone who can tell me how a patient is doing?” The operator said, “I’ll be glad to help, dear. What’s the name and room number of the patient?” The grandmother in her weak, tremulous voice said, “Norma Findley, room 302.” Operator: “Let me put you on hold while I check with the nurse’s station for that room.” After a few minutes, the operator returned to the phone and said, “I have good news. Norma is doing well. Her blood pressure is fine; her bloodwork just came back normal and her physician has scheduled her to be discharged tomorrow.” The grandmother said, “Thank you. That’s wonderful! I was so worried. God bless you for the good news.” The operator replied, “You’re more than welcome. Is Norma your daughter?” The grandmother said, “No, this is Norma in room 302. No one tells me a damn thing!”