Local student Ethan Hunt receives Eagle Scout Award

OWATONNA — Ethan Hunt, 16, of Owatonna, has earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement rank within the Boy Scouts of America. Hunt will be recognized in ceremonies on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Faribault, Minnesota.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Troop 9302, Hunt is one of approximately 4 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank, according to Scoutmaster Samuel Kotas. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a significant service project benefiting his community, faith organization, or school demonstrating leadership to earn his Eagle. Hunt chose to remodel the Village of Yesteryear’s Caboose that is in the Village of Yesteryear in Owatonna, Minnesota. He has served as Troop Historian, Librarian, Den Chief and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and received his Duty to God, religious award from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Hunt joins other outstanding American citizens who have become Eagle Scouts, among them former President Gerald R. Ford, Jr., astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, cinematographer Steven Spielberg, and the former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.
Hunt is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and is active in Soccer at Owatonna High School, where he is a Junior. He is the son of Jason and Sara Hunt of Owatonna.