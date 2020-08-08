Most of what we hear about overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic is in the realm of protection. Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask. Protect each other by maintaining social distancing. Protect yourself by staying home as much as possible, especially if you are sick.
Vast resources have been spent so far on developing a vaccine to protect us from COVID-19. The company or companies that are the first to get an effective vaccine developed will make billions of dollars.
The protection protocols that have been developed are highly important but in the battle against this pandemic we also need to focus on prevention. Even with the most stringent protection strategies it seems almost inevitable now that every one of us is going to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Prevention means focusing on preparing our bodies to deal with the virus when we are exposed to it.
There are a variety of things that each of us can do to strengthen our bodies to prepare for being exposed to the virus. Our bodies have incredibly sophisticated immune systems that fight off germs every day of our lives, often without us ever knowing. It would probably make us sick if we ever found out about all the threats that our bodies just take care of without us ever being aware of it.
Strengthening our immune system is not as glamorous as the latest wonder drug. It starts with eating healthy and getting lots of exercise. There are doctors and other medical professionals who have dedicated their practices to boosting our bodies’ immune systems. Their approach when dealing with an illness or disease is not to prescribe a pill or a procedure but to find ways a patient’s own body can fight off a disease.
I know one man who worked with a doctor who specializes in strengthening the immune system. He credits this doctor’s treatments with the fact that he worked in a big box store for 15 years and never got the flu.
Both protection and prevention are needed in the spiritual realm too. Viruses attack our bodies, the devil and his allies attack our souls.
In his first epistle, St. Peter warns us, “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. [9] Resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same kinds of suffering are being experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world.” (I Peter 5:8-9, ESV)
Earlier in the same epistle St. Peter writes, “Therefore, preparing your minds for action, and being sober-minded, set your hope fully on the grace that will be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” (I Peter 1:13, ESV)
The protective approach to spiritual battles relies on specific Bible passages to deal with specific troubles. Perhaps you have seen those laminated cards with a list of Bible passages to help with some of the common challenges in life. On the left side of the card the challenges are listed: “When you worry . . . when you feel alone . . . when you struggle with temptation . . . when you have financial trouble.” On the right side are the Bible passages to help you deal with each of the problems. These resources are great and I have used them myself.
But for complete spiritual protection Christians need preventative measures as well. These include consistent worship attendance, Bible study, prayer and fellowship with other believers. Even though he is the almighty, all-knowing Son of God, Jesus maintained regular preventative spiritual measures during his earthly life. He regularly worshiped at the local synagogue, spent time in prayer and enjoyed fellowship with other believers.
Thus, when the devil attacked him in the wilderness, Jesus was ready. He countered every temptation with passages of Scripture that he had internalized through regular preventative spiritual practices. There was no need to rely on his supernatural powers since his spiritual immune system was so highly developed.
It is because of Jesus that we have something worth protecting; both physical and spiritual life. In the tenth chapter of the Gospel of John, Jesus refers to himself as the Good Shepherd who lays down his life for us, his sheep: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”
With strong commitment to both protection and prevention we can and will overcome this pandemic. And in the spiritual world, protection and prevention measures help us enjoy the abundant life that only Jesus can provide.